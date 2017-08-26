9 UofL soccer beats UC Irvine 2-1 in season opener

Cabon’s Two Goals Push No. 9 Louisville Past UC Irvine

Both goals for Cabon came in span of 3:24 in the first half of Cardinals' season-opening win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Junior Adrien Cabon scored his first two collegiate goals to lift the No. 9 University of Louisville men’s soccer team to a 2-1 season-opening victory against UC Irvine on Friday night at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium.

Cabon, a native of Lyon, France who had just six shots in 13 matches during his first season with the Cardinals in 2016, delivered both goals in Friday’s triumph over a span of 3 minutes, 24 seconds in the first half to help Louisville overcome a one-goal deficit. With Friday’s result, the Cardinals extended their unbeaten streak in season-openers to five, including four wins in that span.

Making their third visit all-time to Louisville and the first since 2013, the Anteaters struck first when Mario Ortiz connected on a free kick in the 21st minute for a 1-0 lead. After the Cardinals were whistled for a foul just outside the 18-yard box, Ortiz curled his shot around Louisville’s defensive wall and into the upper left corner from 19 yards out.

Less than five minutes after UC Irvine struck first, Cabon pulled Louisville even at 1-1 with his first collegiate goal in the 25th minute of action. Following a deep advance into the Anteaters’ zone, Cabon was the on the receiving end of a failed attempt at a clearance by the road side and delivered a right-footed strike into the upper right corner from 21 yards away for the equalizer.

Cabon and the Cardinals wasted little time in following up game-tying goal with the game-winner as the midfielder won a race to the ball at the top of the 18-yard box before scoring inside the far right post in the 29th minute. Cabon made a run up the left center of the field, controlled the ball as it deflected off the foot of a UC Irvine defender and worked the ball around Anteaters goalkeeper Greg Patenaude as he charged forward off his line.

Following the flurry of three goals in a little more than eight minutes from the two sides, Louisville made the one-goal edge stand as redshirt freshman goalkeeper Jake Gelnovatch was victorious in his first collegiate start. The Cardinals finished with a 14-5 advantage in shots against the Anteaters, including a 5-2 edge in shots on goal. Louisville also had a decisive 11-2 advantage in corner kicks.

Up next, No. 9 Louisville will host No. 25 Butler at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium on Monday at 7:30 p.m., ET.

Official release from UofL sports information