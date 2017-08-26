Raikkonen fastest in final Belgian GP practice; Vettel 2nd

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain steers his car during the second practice session ahead of the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix in Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.

By JEROME PUGMIREAP Sports Writer

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) - Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel boosted Ferrari ahead of qualifying by posting the fastest times in final practice for the Belgian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Raikkonen, fastest in Friday's first practice, was 0.197 seconds faster than championship leader Vettel and 0.198 ahead of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, fastest in second practice ahead of Raikkonen, will hope to find extra speed in qualifying.

The British driver is looking to equal Michael Schumacher's pole position record of 68.

Third practice was briefly interrupted when struggling driver Daniil Kvyat pulled up at the top of the daunting Raidillon climb with signs of fire at the back of his Toro Rosso.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was fourth, ahead of Valtteri Bottas' Mercedes.

Vettel leads Hamilton by 14 points after 11 races. Moments after practice ended, Ferrari announced that the 30-year-old German driver has signed a new contract for another three years.

Competing in his home GP for the first time, Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne is having a stressful weekend so far.

He has been hit with a whopping 65-place grid penalty for making two engine changes and a gearbox change on his McLaren.

Teams are only allowed to make four specification changes on the power unit per season, with further engine changes incurring penalties. McLaren has easily exceeded that number.

With only 20 drivers on the grid, the 65-place penalty is essentially irrelevant because it does not carry over to the next race.

Vandoorne will start from the back of the grid on Sunday. The last Belgian to race in Spa was Jerome d'Ambrosio in 2011.

