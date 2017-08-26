Apartment break in, assault in McCracken County

Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department received a call at 7:05 p.m. on Friday of an unresponsive man who was assaulted.

Officers found the man badly beaten behind an apartment complex.

Shortly after, officers received another 9-1-1 call regarding a man that broke into an apartment at the same complex.

Deputies went to the apartment and saw that the door was kicked in, but it was barricaded from inside.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department requested assistance from the Kentucky State Police.

Deputies made contact via a phone with the woman inside. She stated she had three small children ages 8, 6 and 1 1/2. All four were hiding within a bedroom that was barricaded.

The Reidland Fire Department put ladders to the bedrooms on the 2nd floor to bring out the 28-year-old woman and the three children.

After repeated attempts to get the man out, officers forcibly entered the apartment and found the suspect in a hallway closet. He was taken into custody and transported to a hospital after he appeared to suffer from a medical issue.

He was identified as 28-year-old Terry Scates of Paducah. Officers determined Scates assaulted the man outside the complex and then broke into the apartment in an attempt to hide.

Scates is facing Burglary, Assault, Unlawful Imprisonment and possible additional charges. He also had active arrest warrants for charges in connection with a southern Illinois pursuit several weeks prior.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.