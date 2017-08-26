1 shot in Park Duvalle neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one person was shot early Sunday morning.

MetroSafe confirmed that one person was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Lang Court.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

That person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.