Tips to reboot your budget

It is very important to be in tune with your spending habits.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - If you recently burned a hole in your wallet, you are not alone. Financial experts say there are ways to reboot your budget.

Getting back on track financially is like a diet. Experts said you need to get your head in the game. According to them, 1 in 5 families said they will go into debt to pay for a summer vacation.

The biggest mistake is putting everything on a credit card and digging a financial hole.

It is very important to be in tune with your spending habits. Try going one week without spending a single cent; it sounds extreme but stock your fridge and gas tank and try spending nothing for 7 days.

"Challenge yourself to not spend one cent for the rest of the week," Lonny Powell from Alliance Retirement Solutions said. "That draws the line in your mind and will allow you to know what the needs vs. wants are."

Powell also recommends noting every nickel. Keep track of your spending. There are many apps out there, Mint.com is a favorite for many. Paper and pen is also a good option to track spending.

"If you document every single nickel that you spend you start recognizing on paper and seeing it in person how much money you are throwing away on non-essential items," Powell said. "You will start to notice the four dollar latte that we get every day at the coffee shop. If we can go without that every day that's and extra $1,500 in our pocket."

Powell also recommends locking up the credit card and going all cash. Instead of going out and spending money, stay home and get rid of things unnecessary items in your home.

"We can sell this, we can donate this," said Powell. "It will put some more cash in our pocket. Also when we get all that stuff in the corner take a look at it, it will really raise awareness about how much money we are spending that we don't need to spend."

Powell said if you have debt on the credit card, start with the credit card with the lowest balance and put as much as you can to pay off that one card. Make sure you are paying the minimum balance on every card to avoid fees and penalties.

