Search underway for suspect in church vandalism

MAYSVILLE, KY (FOX19) -

A man is accused of vandalizing a Mason County business and church.

Maysville Police released a photo of the suspect on Friday.

They say he vandalized property at CrossPoint Community Church and AA Secure Storage on Kenton Station Road.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Maysville Police.

