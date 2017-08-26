TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp to I-65 closed near riverfront

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The ramp from Interstate 64 West to Interstate 65 South in Louisville is closed.

The view from a Trimarc camera in the area shows a semi overturned at that location.

KYTC said the ramp will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

It's unknown what caused the truck to crash or whether anyone was injured.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

