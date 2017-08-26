TRAFFIC ALERT: Ramp to I-65 closed near riverfront

The view from a Trimarc camera in the area shows a semi overturned at the area.More >>
The view from a Trimarc camera in the area shows a semi overturned at the area.More >>
It is very important to be in tune with your spending habits.More >>
It is very important to be in tune with your spending habits.More >>
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.More >>
The victim's condition is unknown at this time.More >>
The weekend is looking just as good with highs in the lower to mid 80s .More >>
The weekend is looking just as good with highs in the lower to mid 80s .More >>
The children are believed to be brothers, and the adult victim, their mother.More >>
The children are believed to be brothers, and the adult victim, their mother.More >>