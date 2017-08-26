New Dollar General opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville now has a new Dollar General Store.

The location at 2324 West Broadway held its official grand opening Saturday morning.

The first 50 shoppers were given a $10 Dollar General gift card. The first 200 shoppers received a Dollar General tote bag with plenty of goodies inside.

"Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products," Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said. "We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location."

The new location is expected to employ six to 10 people depending on the need.

