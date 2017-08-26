Louisville women gather to celebrate equality

August 26th was designated as Women's Equality Day by Congress in 1971. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - To celebrate Women's Equality Day, League of Women Voters of Louisville held a special event on Saturday.

The event was held at Frazier History Museum to mark Women's Equality Day and the 97th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.

Several short films were shown at the event that depicted the struggle of women for equal rights in the United States.

August 26th was designated as Women's Equality Day by Congress in 1971.

"Kentucky was the 24th state, one of only four Southern states, to approve the proposed women's vote amendment. Today we take for granted our right to vote, forgetting the hardships of our foremothers in obtaining that right." Dee Pregliasco, President of LWV, said.

