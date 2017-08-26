Neighbors says mother in apparent murder suicide loved her kids

The call of the shooting came in around 8:41 p.m. Friday. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors say their block will change without two young boys in the neighborhood. On Friday, Police were called to Lynnview for an apparent murder suicide; the body of a mother and her two young sons were found shot.

It happened at 8:41 p.m. in the 4800 block of Bluebird Avenue, Metrosafe confirmed. Dozens of people gathered around the police lights and crime scene tape.

"When something bad happens you just sort of come together as a neighborhood family," Margie Steier said.

Steier has lived in the neighborhood for 64 years. She says Friday’s police presence is rare.

"It's a quiet neighborhood it really is there are a lot of older folk," Steier said.

LMPD says the woman found shot was in her 30s, and the two boys were eight and ten years old.

"Just the other day they were running around with two other little kids,” Tom Herp said. “They were back by my car port and they were looking for a cup that one of them had thrown up on the roof."

Herp lived next door to the victims for about seven years. He says the three victims were the only people who lived in this home.

"They were little bitty and we saw them grow up," Herp said. "She was devoted and that was her life. All she talked about were her kids."

Herp and other neighbors said they would often see the woman on her porch or doing yard work.

"She didn't act like she had any kind of problems but you never know,” Herp said. “It was very shocking what we found out last night."

He and his wife came home to the flashing lights and crime scene tape and do not know what happened moments before the shooting. Herp says the life and energy of the young family on their block will be missed.

"We are used to seeing them running around and playing, so it is really going to be pretty tough," Herp said.

