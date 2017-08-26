Ashes of Marine dog buried at Michigan War Dog Memorial

(Hunter Dyke/The Ann Arbor News via AP). Tanya O'Connor of Clio places the paw of her dog, Ace, on Cena's ashes alongside her great niece, Skylar Erver, 9, during a funeral service for the 10-year-old military service dog, at the Michigan War Dog Memor...

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - The ashes of a cancer-stricken service dog who served three tours in Afghanistan with the U.S. Marines have reached their final resting place.

The Detroit News and MLive.com report a couple hundred people gathered Saturday for the burial of Cena at the Michigan War Dog Memorial in Oakland County's Lyon Township. The 10-year-old black lab was interred with other military service dogs.

State Sen. Mike Kowall says Cena "has done a fabulous job" and now "is welcomed home."

The dog was a bomb-sniffer for the Marines until retiring in 2014. Cena became a service dog for Lance Cpl. Jeff DeYoung, the dog's first wartime partner.

DeYoung organized a celebration last month in Muskegon that drew hundreds before Cena was euthanized at a museum ship and carried off in a flag-draped coffin.

