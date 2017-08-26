Coroner ID's mother, sons killed in Friday murder-suicide

The call of the shooting came in around 8:41 p.m. Friday. (Source: Sharon Yoo, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the mother and two children killed in Friday night's triple shooting.

They've been identified as Ashley Hooper, 36, and her sons, Avery Hooper, 10 and Aairden Hooper, 8.

All three underwent autopsies on Saturday.

Their causes of death were determined to be single gunshot wounds. Ashley Hooper's was determined to be self-inflicted.

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time.

