Coroner ID's mother, sons killed in Friday murder-suicide

High pressure remains in control through Sunday with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.More >>
High pressure remains in control through Sunday with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.More >>
Neighbors say their block will change without two young boys in their neighborhood.More >>
Neighbors say their block will change without two young boys in their neighborhood.More >>
The Coroner's Office has identified the mother and two children killed in Friday night's triple shooting.More >>
The Coroner's Office has identified the mother and two children killed in Friday night's triple shooting.More >>
We asked our viewers to send us pictures of your four-legged friends for National Dog Day.More >>
We asked our viewers to send us pictures of your four-legged friends for National Dog Day.More >>
August 26th was designated as Women's Equality Day by Congress in 1971.More >>
August 26th was designated as Women's Equality Day by Congress in 1971.More >>