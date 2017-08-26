Pirates' Cole homers, gets 1st career win over Reds, 1-0

By JOE KAYAP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Gerrit Cole ended his career-long futility against the Cincinnati Reds by hitting a solo homer, pitching seven innings and leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 1-0 victory Saturday night.

Cole (11-8) was 0-6 against Cincinnati in nine starts, including a loss earlier this season. He broke through by holding down a lineup that had scored nine runs the previous night. Cole gave up five hits, didn't walk a batter and fanned six.

He also connected for his first homer of the season and the third of his career off Luis Castillo (2-7) in the sixth, getting around on a 95 mph inside fastball. It was Cole's first homer since May 26, 2016, against Arizona at PNC Park.

Cole is 8-0 in his last nine road starts. The last Pirates pitcher to win eight straight road decisions was Don Robinson in 1982.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.