Where to watch the big fight in So. Indiana and Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Everybody is talking about the big fight Saturday night between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor.

If the full Pay-Per-View price is too steep, or you're looking for somewhere all of your friends can watch together, here's a list of places showing the fight.

Sports & Social Club

Butchertown Social

Sullivan's Tap House

Stooges Bar & Grill

BJ's Sport Pub

Hooters in Clarksville and Jeffersonville in Indiana

Hooters at Dupont, Preston and Dixie Highway in Louisville.

Most all of these places are charging to get in to watch the fight.

