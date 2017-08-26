Where to watch the big fight in So. Indiana and Louisville - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Where to watch the big fight in So. Indiana and Louisville

(Source: Raycom News Network) (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Everybody is talking about the big fight Saturday night between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor.

If the full Pay-Per-View price is too steep, or you're looking for somewhere all of your friends can watch together, here's a list of places showing the fight.

  • Sports & Social Club
  • Butchertown Social
  • Sullivan's Tap House
  • Stooges Bar & Grill
  • BJ's Sport Pub
  • Hooters in Clarksville and Jeffersonville in Indiana
  • Hooters at Dupont, Preston and Dixie Highway in Louisville.

Most all of these places are charging to get in to watch the fight.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly