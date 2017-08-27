Police respond to double shooting on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a double shooting in the 8100 block of Preston Highway.

Metrosafe confirmed the call came in around 11:50 p.m. of two people shot at that location.

Once on scene, they found two people shot a short distance from the original reported location. They're both being transported to the hospital.

It's unknown at this time the condition of those two people or any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

