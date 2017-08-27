Lou City blanked by Orlando

(Release from Louisville City FC)

Louisville City FC wasn’t immune to a night of upsets around the United Soccer League, as the club saw an end Saturday to its three-game winning streak via a 3-0 loss to Orlando City B at Slugger Field.

Forward Michael Cox recorded a first half brace with goals in the 15th and 27th minutes before the visiting Lions’ Fernando Timbo added another on a set piece in the 53rd. Between the posts, Jake Fenlason saved all eight shots he faced, with the majority of those in the second half.

"There’s two ways of looking at it," said LouCity coach James O'Connor. "It can become a very valuable moment for us that we sit down and analyze, and we can learn some lessons, or we can come out with a lot of excuses and just say, 'Oh well. They scored three breakaway goals,' and say we were unlucky.

"That’s not how I operate. So, we’ll sit and analyze and I’ll use it as a teaching moment and learn as much as I can, both as an individual and as a collective. We’ll go from there."

One positive: The boys in purple maintained their first-place standing in the USL Eastern Conference despite the defeat. Both the second-place Charlotte Independence and third-place Charleston Battery lost as well, and to teams at the bottom of the table.