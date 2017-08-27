Zombie Walk goes on amid pending lawsuit

Thousands filled the street for the second annual Zombie Walk on Saturday in the Highlands. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Thousands filled the street for the second annual Zombie Walk on Saturday in the Highlands.

However, John King tried to get as far away from the event as he could.

“I did not want to be anywhere near Bardstown Road this evening,” John King, creator of Zombie Attack said.

King is suing the organizers of Zombie Walk LLC of trademark infringement, unfair competition and several other claims listed in the lawsuit.

King’s Zombie Attack started more than ten years ago.

“This company decided to stage a Zombie Walk three days before we traditionally do Zombie Attack,” King said.

The events are held at the same place and at the same time of day. Their graphics look similar as well.

“There's nothing I can really say about that honestly,” Jason Basemann, Zombie Walk’s Zombie Master said. “We're trying to keep this event going for the community is what it is. There's nothing I can really comment on that at this point.”

Last year's inaugural Zombie Walk forced King to cancel his event.

“I spent over a decade putting on a fun, free event for the city," King said. "And to have it just taken from me is not acceptable,”

WATCH: Jobina Fortson's report here

King said he hopes justice will be served and is bringing Zombie Attack back. The event will be a costume party to benefit a local art project.

“I wish I could do the same event I've always done,” King said. “Just being honest, I don't think I could get those folks back so we decided to change it up and throw something fun.”

