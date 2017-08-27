Fire damages vacant bowling alley in New Albany

So far, no word on the cause of the fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at an old New Albany bowling alley on Sunday.

The New Albany Fire Department got the call about the fire at the former Hoosier Strike and Spare around 5:45 Sunday morning, the Battalion Chief Chris Rainbolt said.

Fire was coming through the roof of the building when fire fighters arrived. Rainbolt explained that it took 45 minutes to contain the fire.

State Street northbound and southbound has been reopened after it was shut down while crews fought the fire.

Parts of West Daisy Lane have also reopened.

"The damage is pretty significant," Rainbolt said. "There's some structural damage, some roof collapse, uh, so it's going to take some major renovation to be able to salvage the building the way it stands currently."

The State Fire Marshall and other investigators are expected to survey the damage.

