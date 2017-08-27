Part of State Street in New Albany closed as crews fight fire

So far, no word on the cause of the fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at an old New Albany bowling alley on Sunday.

The fire at Hoosier Strike and Spare began early Sunday morning

State Street is closed northbound and southbound according to a WAVE 3 photographer at the scene.

Parts of West Daisy Lane are also closed.

So far there is no word on the extent of damage or injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

