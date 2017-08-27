The Latest: Climbing accidents leave 8 dead in European alps

BERLIN (AP) - The Latest on climbing deaths and mountain rescues in Europe (all times local):
7:30 p.m.
News reports say eight mountain climbers have died in three weekend accidents in the Austrian and Italian Alps.
Austrian news agency APA quoted the Austrian Red Cross as saying that five climbers died and a sixth was severely injured on Mount Gabler, east of Innsbruck.
Rescue leader Martin Reichholf says it appears that one member of the roped group slipped on a glacier, bringing the others down with him.
Italian news agency ANSA reports that two Italian mountain climbers also were killed Sunday after the fell into a crevasse in Adamello Brenta Park in northern Italy.
The accident involved a group of nine mountaineers and all of them were injured, including two 13 year olds.
Another Italian climber died Saturday after being hit by boulders in the Valtellina Alpine area.
___
1:45 p.m.
News reports say three Italian mountain climbers have died, two of them after falling into a crevasse in the Italian Alps.
The Italian news agency ANSA says one of the victims had been rescued Sunday in grave condition but later died of their injuries. It said the two who died after falling were part of nine mountaineers roped together while climbing on a glacier in the Ademello Brenta Park near Trento in northern Italy. What caused the two to fall wasn't immediately known.
On Saturday, an Italian climber died after being hit by boulders in the Valtellina Alpine area, further west of Trento near the border with Switzerland.
___
1 p.m.
The Austrian Red Cross says five mountain climbers have died in the Austrian Alps.
The head of rescue services Anton Voithofer tells the Austrian news agency APA that the five died Sunday in an accident at Mount Gabler, east of Innsbruck.
APA reported the five mountain climbers were part of a group of six. Rescue efforts are still underway and it is not clear what happened to the sixth person. Five helicopters are involved in the rescue efforts.
APA said the nationalities of the climbers have not been identified yet. It also wasn't clear how exactly the five persons died.
