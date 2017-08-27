One dead, one hurt in NKY crash

One person is dead and another hurt following an early morning crash.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

Campbell County Police said a driver lost control on the ramp from I-275 east to I-471 north. The vehicle went off the roadway, coming to a rest on I-471 south.

The woman driving was taken to a hospital. Her condition is not known.

Her passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.