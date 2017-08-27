Analysis: Forget the hoopla; Mayweather beat an amateur fighter

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Mayweather wins again, but is he really 50-0?

He let an amateur fighter (at best) wear himself out before scoring a TKO in the 10th.

McGregor supporters will say he landed over 100 punches against Floyd. But, be honest Dana White, most of those were pitty-pat punches that wouldn't break an egg. Mayweather is not a power puncher, therefore, anyone who has watched more than one of his fights is not surprised about the outcome.

Credit to McGregor, this was probably the most entertaining Mayweather fight in 10 years, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Either Canelo Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin (the real biggest fight of the year) would probably knock McGregor out much sooner because they are younger and have more power.

Floyd let McGregor throw his heavy shots early (Mayweather only threw four punches in the first round), then made his move after the sixth round. Welcome to the 2017 version of the rope-a-dope.

The fight went as expected to boxing fans. UFC fights only last five rounds, and Floyd wore McGregor down.

"It's an adjustment to go 12 (expletive) rounds," McGregor said, and it showed late in the fight.

Mayweather picked up his 50th win, but it was against an amateur fighter, which leads to the question, is Floyd really 50-0? And, is he the greatest of all time? It's hard to argue for or against.

