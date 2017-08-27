Crouch seizes on mix-up to give Stoke 1-1 draw at West Brom

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). West Bromwich Albion's Jay Rodriguez and Stoke City's Rodriguez Jese battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England, Sunday Aug. 27, 2017.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Stoke City's Peter Crouch, center, scores his side's first goal of the game against West Bromwich during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England, Sunday Aug. 27, 2017.

(Nick Potts/PA via AP). Stoke City's Peter Crouch celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game against West Bromwich during their English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England, Sunday Aug. 27, 2017.

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) - Substitute Peter Crouch took advantage of a terrible defensive mix-up to earn Stoke a 1-1 Premier League draw at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Crouch was gifted the easiest of chances in the 77th minute when defender Ahmed Hegazi seemed to fail to heed a call from Ben Foster and sliced his clearance almost out of his goalkeeper's hands.

It was a comical way for the home side to concede its first league goal of the season, and one which had not looked like coming as the Baggies kept their opponents at arm's length, with Gareth Barry typically effective in his holding midfield role.

Jay Rodriguez's first league goal for West Brom had earlier looked like maintaining their 100 percent start to the season, after the off-season signing from Southampton headed home in the 61st minute.

