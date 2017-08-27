Tigers place Martinez on DL again with irregular heartbeat

CHICAGO (AP) - The Detroit Tigers have placed designated hitter Victor Martinez on the 10-day disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat, the second time he has landed on the DL this season for the condition.
Manager Brad Ausmus says Martinez experienced a racing heart after his last at-bat during Saturday's 6-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Ausmus says Martinez spent the night in a hospital and his heartbeat was regulated. Martinez was expected to be released and travel by car to Detroit, where doctors will try to determine the cause.
"You don't mess around with the heart," Ausmus said. "We're not talking about a sprained ankle or something minor like that. This is something you take very serious because it could be life-threatening. That's what we're going to do. I don't know what's going to happen going forward."
The 38-year-old Martinez was on the DL from June 16-28 for an irregular heartbeat. The five-time All-Star has batted .255 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 107 games in his 15th season in the majors.
"The first question that Vic should ask, not me, but the doctors is, 'Is this putting me at risk? Is there any really long-term risk?'" Ausmus said about Martinez's future. "That would be the first question I would ask. Depending on the answer, you have to make a decision."
In a corresponding move, the Tigers called up outfielder JaCoby Jones from Triple-A Toledo. Detroit will rotate players at designated hitter while Martinez is out, Ausmus said.
