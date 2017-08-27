Man found shot on front porch in Chickasaw dies

The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Greenwood Ave. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood last week has died.

Police responded to the 4000 block of Greenwood Avenue at 9:30 p.m. on Thursday.

They found a man on the front porch of his home suffering who had been shot.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Fire damages vacant bowling alley in New Albany

+ Coroner identifies mother, sons killed in Friday murder-suicide

+ Analysis: Forget the hoopla; Mayweather beat an amateur

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died on Saturday, according to LMPD.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information can call 574-LMPD to provide anonymous tips.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.