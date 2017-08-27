North London woes: Arsenal routed at Liverpool as Spurs draw

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Chelsea's Willian, right, goes for the ball with Everton's Ashley Williams during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Everton at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017.

By ROB HARRISAP Global Soccer Writer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) - Humiliation for Arsenal at Liverpool. More Wembley frustration for Tottenham.

The north London clubs had an afternoon to forget in the Premier League on Sunday before the two-week international break.

An error-strewn display by Arsenal was punished at Anfield where Liverpool surged to a 4-0 victory.

At the same time in the capital, Tottenham was heading to only its third victory in 12 matches at Wembley until Burnley struck in stoppage time to claim at 1-1 draw at English football's national stadium.

Chelsea, which beat Tottenham at its temporary home for the season last Sunday, followed up with a 2-0 victory over Everton as the champions showed they have quickly recovered from a shock opening-day loss to Burnley.

West Bromwich Albion missed out on a third consecutive win when it was held by Stoke. It leaves Manchester United, which beat Leicester 2-0 on Saturday, as the only team with a perfect record after three of 38 rounds.

