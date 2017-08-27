McCracken Co. driver collides into mobile home

At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 27, the McCracken County Sheriff's Department was called of a traffic collision involving a vehicle and a mobile home.

21-year-old Shawn P. Johnson, of Kevil, was the driver of the vehicle that collided into the 9700 block of Woodville Road home.

Johnson was traveling westbound on Woodville Road in his 2012 Chevrolet Silverado.

The vehicle left the roadway in a northwest direction, traveling across the driveway and front yard of a residence.

The vehicle came to rest after colliding with a mobile home on the property, causing damage to the exterior as well as interior contents.

The owner of the mobile home was asleep at the time and was not injured.

Johnson was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated DUI 2nd Offense, wanton endangerment 1st degree, criminal mischief 1st Degree and ignition interlock device violation.

Johnson was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

West McCracken Fire Department and Larry Meadows Towing also assisted at the scene.

