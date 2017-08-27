LMPD K-9 Unit works to protect their partners

LMPD's K-9 Unit has many dangerous duties, including taking part in the prevention of drug crimes. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – LMPD's K-9 Unit has many dangerous duties, including taking part in the prevention of drug crimes. In August, a K-9 overdosed during a drug bust and now handlers want ways to keep their partners safe from drugs.

LMPD's K-9 Unit has 12 dogs, including one named Loki. Officer Megan Merrick and Loki are partners and began their relationship with 560 hours of training.

“I spend more time with him than I do my family,” Merrick said.

Merrick and Loki work together and communicate with a handful of simple commands.

The handler can send the K-9 to use their keen sense of scent to find objects humans cannot. The dog's nose makes Loki or other K-9's vulnerable to sniffing dangerous drugs.

“They are the front line,” Merrick said. “They are going to be in there closest to whatever the substance is.”

The bond between handler and K-9 goes beyond time on the clock. Loki, like most K-9s on the unit, goes home with his handler.

“These dogs give everything,” Merrick said. “They are bred to serve and it is their purpose in life."

On August 11, the K-9 Unit experienced a close call. While executing a search warrant Josie, a K-9 overdosed on unpackaged heroin.

"They are going to smell it before I even see it, which is the idea,” Merrick said. “We can't always protect against that."

Josie was given three doses of Narcan, recovered, and is back to work.

"To not allow them to do their job and what they are trained to do would be probably irresponsible on my part," Merrick said.

Merrick says the overdose is still an emotional topic among officers.

LMPD's K-9 Unit does not carry Narcan, but handlers are working for a response to keep their partners safe.

“Whatever kind of funk I might have been in, he is still ready to work,” Merrick said. “I see him and how ready he is to go. Loki is dragging me out the door to go work and all the rest of that goes away.”

