Stanton hits No. 50 to help Marlins beat Padres 6-2

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). San Diego Padres' Clayton Richard delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Marlins' Dan Straily delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Miami.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Miami Marlins' Dee Gordon, left, celebrates with Christian Yelich (21) after Gordon scored on a double by Giancarlo Stanton during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Miami.

By STEVEN WINEAP Sports Writer

MIAMI (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton hit his 50th home run to break an eighth-inning tie, helping the Miami Marlins sweep the San Diego Padres with a 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Stanton became the first National League player to reach 50 homers since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007. Stanton's 17th homer in August tied him for the second-most in MLB history in the month, behind Rudy York's 18 in 1937.

With the score 2-all, Dee Gordon singled to lead off the eighth. Stanton then drove a 2-1 pitch from Clayton Richard (6-13) into the hedge in center field.

The milestone earned Stanton a curtain call from the crowd of 23,725. Fans roars as he celebrated with teammates after returning to the dugout, and he climbed to the top step and waved his batting helmet toward the stands.

That prompted chants of "M-V-P! M-V-P!"

Stanton also walked, doubled home a run and singled in four plate appearances, hiking his average to .296. He increased his RBI total to 108, a career high.

After Stanton's tiebreaking drive, Christian Yelich hit his first triple of the year and continued home on a throwing error, ending Richard's outing. Derek Dietrich then homered off Carter Capps.

The Marlins' three-game sweep and fourth consecutive victory overall gave them 13 wins in the past 16 games. They swept a series from the Padres for the first time since 2012.

Dan Straily, Kyle Barraclough (5-1) and two other pitchers combined on a seven-hitter. San Diego's only runs came on Richard's two-run homer, which barely cleared the 335-foot sign next to the right field foul pole. His only other homer came in 2012.

Gordon reached on a two-out bunt single in the third for Miami's first hit, and scored when Stanton doubled into the right-field corner. Stanton came home on a wild pitch.

Straily gave up two runs in six innings and pitched out of several jams.

OOPS

A bizarre baserunning mistake helped Straily escape in the fourth. With two out and a runner on first, Jabari Blash hit a popup that first baseman Tyler Moore allowed to drop for a single. When Blash took a wide turn, second baseman Dee Gordon scrambled for the ball and threw behind him to catcher A.J. Ellis, who tagged the runner out.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Jhoulys Chacin (11-9, 4.10 ERA) starts Monday in the opener of a three-game series against San Francisco. Chacin is 3-0 with a 3.04 ERA in four starts against the Giants this year. RHP Jeff Samardzija (8-12, 4.67 ERA) pitches for visiting San Francisco.

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (12-5, 3.68 ERA) gets the ball Monday in the opener of a three-game set at NL East-leading Washington.

___

