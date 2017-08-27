Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing teen

LMPD's K-9 Unit has many dangerous duties, including taking part in the prevention of drug crimes.More >>
LMPD's K-9 Unit has many dangerous duties, including taking part in the prevention of drug crimes.More >>
The Laurel County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a missing 18-year-old man.More >>
The Laurel County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a missing 18-year-old man.More >>
So far, no word on the cause of the fire.More >>
So far, no word on the cause of the fire.More >>
WAVE 3 News sports reporter Kendrick Haskins reflects on the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.More >>
WAVE 3 News sports reporter Kendrick Haskins reflects on the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.More >>
High pressure remains in control through Sunday with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.More >>
High pressure remains in control through Sunday with low humidity and plenty of sunshine.More >>