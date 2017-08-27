Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office asking for help locating missing teen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Laurel County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a missing 18-year-old man.

Tommie Sizemore was last seen around 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 24 at the E.B. Medical Clinic parking lot.

He's described as a white male, 5'8", 130 pounds, with short brown hair.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Anyone with information is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff's Office at 606-864-6600.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.