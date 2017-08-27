Laurel Co. Sheriff's Office: Missing teen found safe

The Laurel County Sheriff's Department has located the missing teen.More >>
The Kentucky Air National Guard is deploying airmen Sunday night to help with Hurricane Harvey relief.More >>
Several feet of rain have fallen in southeast Texas, flooding many major cities and causing extensive devastation. Many are asking what they can do to help.More >>
Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday night along the Texas coast, leaving heavy damage in some areas.More >>
It is an opportunity that only 14 college football players have had, and only one has pulled it off. In 2017, UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson will try to join Ohio State's Archie Griffin as the only two-time Heisman Trophy winners.More >>
