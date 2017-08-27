Marte, Jaso lead Pirates to 5-2 win over slumping Red

CINCINNATI (AP) - John Jaso and Starling Marte each drove in two runs and slumping Andrew McCutchen added a run-scoring single to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Sunday.

The Central Division last-place Reds left 11 runners on base, including three in the ninth, while slipping to 2-4 on their nine-game home stand. They have scored two runs in their last 19 innings.

Reds rookie Tyler Mahle (0-1), promoted from Triple-A Louisville to start, walked four Pirates and hit another. The right-hander gave up three runs and four hits with five strikeouts.

McCutchen was hitless in 15 at bats before driving in Starling Marte from second in the fifth with a single for a 3-1 lead.

A.J. Schugel (3-0) faced the minimum six batters over two innings for the win. Felipe Rivero pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

