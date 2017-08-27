LIST: Pat Forde's favorite restaurants for college football road-trippers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Few college football writers have logged more miles than Pat Forde in recent years.

The former Courier-Journal writer has had a few dinners out on the company dime as well.

Forde, who now works for Yahoo, was nice enough to list a few of his favorite stops in the college towns to which his travels have taken him.

Pay close attention if you're a fan of UofL, UK or IU. He's got a tip for most of the away cities on the Cards', Cats' and Hoosiers' schedules this year:

UofL

+ Indianapolis -- The shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo.

+ Chapel Hill -- Dinner at Elaine's, and a drink at the Crunkleton

+ Tallahassee -- Have a drink at the rooftop bar of the Hotel Duval

+ Lexington -- Pasta at Joe Bologna's and a beer at the Beer Trappe

UK

+ Columbia, S.C. -- Anything in the Five Points area is probably a good bet

+ Starkville -- Dinner at Restaurant Tyler

+ Nashville -- There are a million options, but West End Avenue near Vanderbilt is loaded with restaurants and bars

+ Athens -- Also a million options here. Dinner at The Last Resort and a beer at The Globe

IU

+ Happy Valley -- Sit outside at Cafe 210, and have a beer at Mr. Pickles or The Skeller

+ East Lansing -- Peanut Barrel is a good old-school place

+ Urbana-Champaign -- Bentley's Pub

+ West Lafayette -- Nine Irish Brothers



We finished our email exchange with Forde with a few best-of requests:



+ Best Burger: Booch's in Columbia, Mo.

+ Best Pizza: Shakespeare's, also in Columbia, Mo.

+ Best Steak: Anywhere in Texas

+ Best Greasy Spoon: Camellia Grill in New Orleans

