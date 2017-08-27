LIST: Pat Forde's favorite restaurants for college football road-trippers

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Few college football writers have logged more miles than Pat Forde in recent years.
The former Courier-Journal writer has had a few dinners out on the company dime as well.
Forde, who now works for Yahoo, was nice enough to list a few of his favorite stops in the college towns to which his travels have taken him.
Pay close attention if you're a fan of UofL, UK or IU. He's got a tip for most of the away cities on the Cards', Cats' and Hoosiers' schedules this year:
UofL
+ Indianapolis -- The shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo.
+ Chapel Hill -- Dinner at Elaine's, and a drink at the Crunkleton
+ Tallahassee -- Have a drink at the rooftop bar of the Hotel Duval
+ Lexington -- Pasta at Joe Bologna's and a beer at the Beer Trappe
UK
+ Columbia, S.C. -- Anything in the Five Points area is probably a good bet
+ Starkville -- Dinner at Restaurant Tyler
+ Nashville -- There are a million options, but West End Avenue near Vanderbilt is loaded with restaurants and bars
+ Athens -- Also a million options here. Dinner at The Last Resort and a beer at The Globe
IU
+ Happy Valley -- Sit outside at Cafe 210, and have a beer at Mr. Pickles or The Skeller
+ East Lansing -- Peanut Barrel is a good old-school place
+ Urbana-Champaign -- Bentley's Pub
+ West Lafayette -- Nine Irish Brothers
We finished our email exchange with Forde with a few best-of requests:
+ Best Burger: Booch's in Columbia, Mo.
+ Best Pizza: Shakespeare's, also in Columbia, Mo.
+ Best Steak: Anywhere in Texas
+ Best Greasy Spoon: Camellia Grill in New Orleans
