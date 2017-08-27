Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

40-50 inches of rain are still expected to fall in some parts. (Source: AP)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Several feet of rain have fallen in southeast Texas, flooding many major cities and causing extensive devastation.

Many are asking what they can do to help.

One way to give financial resources and find other areas of need is the American Red Cross.

To access their website, click here.

As much as 40-50 inches are still expected to fall in some areas of Texas in the coming days.

