Dalton, Bengals look regular-season ready against Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) - Andy Dalton and the Cincinnati Bengals' starters looked regular-season ready, while Kirk Cousins and the Washington Redskins still have some work to do.

Dalton was 8 of 13 for 70 yards and Cincinnati's first-team offense and defense looked sharp against Washington on Sunday as the Redskins won each team's third preseason game 23-17 on the strength of their backups. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict intercepted Cousins' pass and returned it for a touchdown, stiff-arming the quarterback at the end zone and jumping into the stands, before leaving with a back injury.

A.J. Green had four catches for 43 yards, Jeremy Hill ran for 15 yards and a touchdown before his day was cut short with an ankle injury and the Bengals' starters were 4 of 6 on third down. Chris Smith and rookies Jordan Willis and Carl Lawson each sacked Cousins as defensive coordinator Paul Guenther seems to have the edge rushers he was looking for.

Cincinnati running back Giovani Bernard ran for 25 yards on four carries in his first game since tearing the ACL in his left knee last season. The Bengals had taken a cautious approach in bringing Bernard back.

The Redskins got tight end Jordan Reed back after he missed the first two preseason games and almost the first month of training camp with an injury to the big toe on his left foot. Reed had two catches for 12 yards and didn't look hampered by the injury.

After generating 1 whole yard in the first quarter, the Redskins' starters eventually put together a touchdown drive, but also went three-and-out three times. Cousins was 10 of 19 for 109 yards and an interception as Washington's first-team offense finished its exhibition action with nine three-and-outs on 15 possessions.

Both teams are 1-2.

SITTING OUT

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert and Redskins WR Josh Doctson were surprise scratches, though Doctson has missed time in camp with a hamstring injury. Washington rookie LB Ryan Anderson, who got a shoulder stinger in the first preseason game, was not in uniform after being considered a game-time decision.

INJURY UPDATE

Bengals: Along with his game-ending back injury, Burfict was evaluated for a concussion but cleared. ... RB Cedric Peerman suffered a left shoulder injury and TE Mason Schreck left with a knee injury.

Redskins: DL Phil Taylor injured his left quadriceps muscle on the first defensive series and did not return. ... LB Junior Galette, who had been out with a hamstring injury, saw his first game action since Dec. 28, 2014.

ROOKIE WATCH

Bengals: WR John Ross flashed some speed on a jet sweep in his preseason debut. Ross, who set the 40-yard dash record at the scouting combine and was a first-round pick, had been held out to recover from shoulder surgery. ... RB Joe Mixon, getting extra carries with Hill going out with an injury, ran eight times for 31 yards and fumbled an exchange with Dalton. ... DT Ryan Glasgow made a fourth-and-1 stop in the third quarter.

Redskins: C Chase Roullier, starting in place of the injured Spencer Long, had some good downfield blocking on a day most of the offensive line struggled. ... RB Samaje Perine didn't do much to challenge Rob Kelley's starting job, gaining 5 yards on 5 carries. ... CB Joshua Holsey had a sack and looks Undrafted free agent CB Fish Smithson picked off A.J. McCarron in the fourth quarter and returned it 63 yards.

POSITION BATTLES

Bengals: Hill versus Mixon got derailed by injury, and Bernard's return adds him to the mix. ... K Randy Bullock made a 53-yard field goal, while rookie Jake Elliott was wide right from 45 yards, his first miss of the preseason.

Redskins: Zach Brown and Mason Foster again started at inside linebacker, leaving Will Compton to play with the second team.

