KY Air National Guard deploys 18 Airmen to aid with Hurricane Harvey rescues

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky Air National Guard is deploying airmen Sunday night to help with Hurricane Harvey relief.

18 airmen from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron are heading to Robert Gray Army Air Field at Fort Hood, Texas this evening.

Among the 18 are 14 Airmen compromising two Personnel Recovery Teams.

According to a release, those Airmen have expertise in swift-water rescue, confined-space operations and emergency medical care.

The other four Airmen will staff an Austere Special Tactics Operations Center.

“These Airmen are some of the most dedicated and professional special operators in the entire United States Armed Forces,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they work to assist residents who have been stranded by Hurricane Harvey and the historic flooding in Texas.”

The 123rd Special Tactics Squadron is experienced in hurricane relief. Members of the same squadron were deployed in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina.

