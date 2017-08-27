Humana Foundation donates $250,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. made a large donation to the American Red Cross to help deliver vital services to the victims of Texas' deadly severe weather.

The Humana Foundation donated $250,000 to the Red Cross on Saturday.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those who are right now feeling the devastating impact of this storm,” said Humana President and CEO Bruce Broussard. “We are concerned about the storm’s potential to do further damage, and we are committed to supporting local relief efforts and helping the communities in the hurricane’s path – an area that many Humana members, associates and health care provider partners call home.”

Experts expect rain to continue to fall in already flooded parts of Texas for many days to come.

