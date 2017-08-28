Harvey relief: Louivillians, servicemen head to Texas

Devastation is sweeping across Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey, and some of WAVE Country's finest are lending a helping hand. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Devastation is sweeping across Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey, and some of WAVE Country's finest are lending a helping hand.

The Kentucky Air National Guard flew to Texas on Sunday night.

“We have a highly-trained force that can do rescues in any environment at any time,” Aaron Zamora, Director of Operations said. “We're also capable of opening up airports that may be flooded or evacuated.”

Harvey has taken lives and destroyed livelihoods. Families have been left stranded as well.

18 airmen from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron are heading to Robert Gray Army Air Field at Fort Hood to help with storm relief.

“I'm very confident that the teams will, you know they've done some good mission planning,” Zamora said. “Now they're going to problem solve and save some lives while they're down there.”

“As of Friday we knew it was going to be very very bad,” Jennifer Adrio, Kentucky Region CEO of the Red Cross said. “We were predicting at that point for it to be worse than Hurricane Matthew and possibly even worse than Hurricane Sandy.”

The Red Cross has been sending people to areas hit by the storm since Friday. Thirty-two of the individuals were from the Kentucky and Southern Indiana Region, thirteen from the Louisville area.

The volunteers drove emergency response vehicles. There are five in the state, four of them are in Texas.

“They look a lot like ambulances, but we call them emergency response vehicles,” Adrio said. “They have sliding doors on the front of them so we actually serve food from the trucks so people can come and get food and what they need.”

The Red Cross is urging those concerned not to send material items like clothes and water. Officials said the best thing to donate is money.

“I wouldn't be sending anything at this point until you hear that that's needed to send,” Adrio said. “What's happening at this point is that they're still rescuing people.”

Text HARVEY to 999-909 to send a ten-dollar gift to the American Red Cross. Financial contributions can also be made via RedCross.org.

For those who cannot afford to donate financially, officials said the best thing to give is blood.

