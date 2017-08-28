UofL Field Hockey Upsets Delaware

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Ninth ranked University of Louisville field hockey hosted defending national champion and third ranked Delaware on Sunday afternoon.

Scoreless in the first half when the Cards have a corner attempt and Whena Munn punches it in for the games first goal.

Late in the half, tied at one, the Cards with another corner and this time... Minaut Mink drills the goal from way downtown. She would add another goal in the second half...and U of L pulls off the upset...they beat Delaware 3-1.



Copyright 2017 WAVE News <http://www.wave3.com/>. All rights reserved.

