Body pulled from river identified, cause still under investigation



LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The body of a man recovered from the Ohio River Friday has been identified, but how the man died is still under investigation.

Terry Lee Petersen, 35, of Louisville, was spotted in the river around 1 p.m. just west of the 4th Street Wharf.

The Jefferson County Coroners Office says Petersen's cause of death is pending and the manner in which he died is pending a Louisville Metro Police Department investigation.

