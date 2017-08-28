Body pulled from river identified, cause still under investigation

The body was spotted in the river around 1 p.m. Friday just west of the 4th Street Wharf.More >>
Devastation is sweeping across Texas as a result of Hurricane Harvey, and some of WAVE Country's finest are lending a helping hand.
A weak front will slowly work through WAVE Country over the next 36 hours before washing away off the map altogether. It is already sparking spotty areas of rain this morning that will continue into the afternoon.
LMPD's K-9 Unit has many dangerous duties, including taking part in the prevention of drug crimes.
The philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. made a large donation to the American Red Cross to help deliver vital services to the victims of Texas' deadly severe weather.
