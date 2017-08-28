Oldest white supremacist site shut down after complaint

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The founder of the internet's oldest white supremacist site says he's trying to get back online after having his operations shut down following complaints that it promotes hatred and is linked to dozens of murders.
Don Black, a former Ku Klux Klan leader who has operated stormfront.org since 1995, said Monday he didn't receive any warning before Network Solutions, the leading company that registers website names, shut down the site Friday.
Black says his site had more than 300,000 registered users, and traffic has been going up since a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia.
The Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law says the shutdown followed complaints it filed with the company linking the site to hate speech. The committee says users of stormfront.org have been implicated in more than 100 murders.
