Man fleeing KSP arrested in Butchertown after chase

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who refused to stop for Kentucky State Police when they tried to pull him over has been arrested after the pursuit ended in the Butchertown neighborhood.

KSP troopers were following a Jeep on Interstate 64 west when it entered Louisville Metro around 11 a.m. The Jeep came into downtown Louisville and exited I-64 at the 3rd Street ramp before the driver turned left onto River Road and got back on I-64 heading east.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Body pulled from river identified, cause still under investigation

+ Humana Foundation donates $250,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief

+ Hiker's clothes blown off by lightning

The Jeep exited at Story Ave. and was finally stopped by KSP and Louisville Metro police at Story Ave. and Adams St. The driver was taken into custody and placed into an ambulance.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.