The Latest: Patriots owner pledges up to $1M for Harvey help

HOUSTON (AP) - The Latest on how Hurricane Harvey has affected sports in and around Houston (all times local):

12:20 p.m.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family have pledged to match all funds donated to the American Red Cross in support of the Hurricane Harvey Disaster Relief Fund up to $1 million. The team is currently working with the American Red Cross to create a site to accept donations.

The Patriots have fond memories in Houston, which was the site of their Super Bowl wins in 2017 and 2004. Kraft says Houston was wonderful during those visits and the team is eager to return the favor.

- AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

___

12:10 p.m.

TCU coach Gary Patterson says the Horned Frogs will do whatever they can to help the displaced Rice Owls.

The Rice team was scheduled to arrive in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Monday after traveling from Australia, where they started their season over the weekend with a 62-7 loss to 14th-ranked Stanford. Patterson says there are still specifics to work out to host Rice on the Fort Worth campus while the Houston area deals with severe flooding from Hurricane Harvey.

Patterson says the Owls are worried about loved ones, but also "all their belongings and their apartments, and their housing."

Rice coach David Bailiff was on TCU's staff with Patterson from 2001-03 before going to Texas State as head coach in 2004, and then to Rice in 2006.

- AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas

___

11:45 a.m.

University of Texas football coach Tom Herman says he hasn't seen any of his former Houston players yet, but figures that will change when the Cougars make their way to the Austin campus to resume practice Monday afternoon.

Houston's team went to Austin on Friday, ahead of Hurricane Harvey's landfall, and practiced there Saturday.

Herman spent the past two seasons at Houston and is now in his first season with the Longhorns. He says Texas will try to do anything it can to help the Cougars.

Herman says the Cougars canceled their scheduled practice Sunday when the flooding was getting worse back in Houston, and players were "worried and not really being focused on football, nor should they have been."

- AP Sports Writer Stephen Hawkins in Fort Worth, Texas

___

11:20 a.m.

The Houston Texans and owner Bob McNair are donating $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund. The team announced the donation on Monday as the relocated Texans were in suburban Dallas, practicing at the Cowboys' practice facility.

Moments after the donation was announced, Charlotte Jones Anderson said that the NFL Foundation would match the $1 million donation pledged by the Texans and McNair.

- AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston

___

11 a.m.

The Houston-area home of former Texans running back Arian Foster has been flooded.

He didn't provide many details, but posted a video on Twitter with the caption: "neighbors took a video of our crib from across the street." The 12-second video showed a neighborhood submerged in water with several houses that had water covering them up to the middle of their doors.

Foster played for the Texans from 2009-2016.

___

10:25 a.m.

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams, who lives in the Houston area in the offseason and co-owns a training facility there, says most of his family members were able to avoid Hurricane Harvey and get back to the Longview, Texas, area where he's from. Williams says the power is off in Houston and it's hard to get in contact with people.

He says he fears the worst is yet to come with more rain the next couple of days, and that it is "going to get ugly."

- AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno in Landover, Maryland

___

10 a.m.

The Rice football team is relocating to TCU as flooding continues to inundate Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The Owls opened the season over the weekend in Australia, where they lost to Stanford. They arrived in Los Angeles on Monday morning. They are expected to arrive in Dallas this afternoon and will temporarily set up headquarters at TCU in Fort Worth until things improve in Houston.

Coach David Bailiff says: "While we would love to be coming home today, our first responsibility is the safety of these players. We learned some lessons in 2008 (during Hurricane Ike) about coming home too soon."

The Owls have a week off before traveling to play UTEP on Sept. 9.

Rice is the latest Houston sports team to have its plans altered because of the storm. The Texans have relocated to Dallas and are awaiting word on where their scheduled home preseason game against the Cowboys on Thursday will be played. The Astros are also in Dallas, waiting to see where their scheduled home series set to begin on Tuesday against the Rangers will be played.

- AP Sports Writer Kristie Rieken in Houston

