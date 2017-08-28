Gilmore Lane Elementary brings in crisis team after 2 students killed

The Better Business Bureau released warnings so people can protect themselves against scammers looking to profit from Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
Ashley Hooper shot her two sons, Avery and Aairden, before taking her own life, according to police. A crisis team was on hand at Gilmore Elementary on Monday to help students deal with the murders of their classmates.More >>
See who's been arrested this month in WAVE Country and read about the crimes they're accused of committing. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.More >>
The pursuit came into the Metro along I-64 west and reached downtown before the driver turned around and headed back east.More >>
The body was spotted in the river around 1 p.m. Friday just west of the 4th Street Wharf.More >>
