Gilmore Lane Elementary brings in crisis team after 2 students killed

Ashley Hooper shot her two sons, Avery and Aairden, before taking her own life, according to police. (Source: Family photo)

A crisis team was on hand at Gilmore Elementary on Monday to help students deal with the murders of two classmates. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools is pulling resources together to console students, staff and parents after two elementary students were killed by their mother.

Neighbors said Ashley Hooper texted her mother on Friday, sharing her horrific plans. When her mother arrived at the family's home, it was too late.

Hooper shot and killed her two sons, Avery, 10, and Aairden, 8, before taking her own life, according to police.

JCPS confirmed Avery was a fifth grader at Gilmore Lane Elementary and Aairden was in third grade there.

On Saturday, the school district began making plans to bring in a crisis team, consisting of volunteer counselors and Assistant Superintendent Alicia Averette.

"We have very much a family atmosphere here at Gilmore Lane Elementary," Principal Sam Cowan said on Monday. "Everybody is pulling together, and everybody has a role and is fulfilling the needs of our kids."

RELATED ARTICLES

+ Police: Mother, 2 children dead in Lynnview shooting

+ Neighbors says mother in apparent murder-suicide loved her kid

"We have 101,000 students and 155 schools, so unfortunately things are going to happened where it will require a crisis team throughout the school year," JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said. "We never want it to be as devastating as this."

Avery's former teacher, Jayne Miller, released the following statement:

"The deaths of Avery and Aairden have come as a complete shock to those of us who worked with them at Gilmore Lane, and we are heartbroken over their passing. We loved them as if they were our own children. Aairden was known for his fun-;loving smiles, and Avery for his giant end-of-the-day bear hugs. As we grieve with our other precious children this week, we will encourage them to show love and kindness to others in memory of Aairden and Avery. Please keep the Gilmore Lane community in your thoughts and prayers."

Miller is now a teacher at Foster Traditional.

Paperwork with information and resources for parents to review was given to students on Monday.

The crisis team will remain in the school, working with students and parents, as long as they're needed, according to Pollio.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.