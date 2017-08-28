Heartwrenching video of man who lost everything finding his father alive

The emotional moment when a Harvey survivor found out his father was alive. (Source: CNN)

ROCKPORT, TX (RNN) - This man walked 12 miles in the dark, after Hurricane Harvey took everything he owned, trying to make it to his father's house.

When a CNN crew interviewed him, he didn’t know if his father was alive or dead. There had been no cell service in Rockport for days. He had been camping out without any idea what he was going to do next.

A member of the CNN crew loaned him a satellite phone, and he was able to contact his father.

The emotional moment was captured on video.

