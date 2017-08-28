Tips to protect yourself against Tropical Storm Harvey scams

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – While many people jump into action to help others after a natural disaster, unfortunately scam artists are quick to act too.

The Better Business Bureau released the following warnings so people can protect themselves against scammers looking to profit from Tropical Storm Harvey:

Don’t fall for copy-cats . Double-check the name of charities. A fraudster may use a copy-cat name that is similar to a reputable organization.

. Double-check the name of charities. A fraudster may use a copy-cat name that is similar to a reputable organization. Be wary of emails and social media . If you receive an email or see a social media post that link to a relief organization, beware. Scammers may provide links to fake websites. It is always best to go straight to the charity’s website instead.

. If you receive an email or see a social media post that link to a relief organization, beware. Scammers may provide links to fake websites. It is always best to go straight to the charity’s website instead. Don’t provide personal information. Charities may ask for some of your information, like your name or mailing address. But if you run across someone that asks for your social security number or requires a copy of your driver’s license, stay away! This could be an attempt at identity theft.

Charities may ask for some of your information, like your name or mailing address. But if you run across someone that asks for your social security number or requires a copy of your driver’s license, stay away! This could be an attempt at identity theft. Do your research. Visit give.org to see the charity’s BBB Charity Report and to verify that a charity meets BBB Wise Giving Alliance’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability.

Visit give.org to see the charity’s BBB Charity Report and to verify that a charity meets BBB Wise Giving Alliance’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability. High pressure tactics. Don’t feel pressured to give immediately. A charity will be happy to accept your donation today or tomorrow or next week…after you’ve had time to do your research.

