Person found shot at Norton Healthcare Pavilion on East Broadway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A gunshot victim was found at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion on Monday.

The building is located in the 300 block of East Broadway.

One person was shot in the neck, according to MetroSafe.

Louisville Metro Police told WAVE 3 News the victim showed up at the Norton Healthcare Pavilion, but they have not said anything about where the person was shot.

The victim entered the lobby after they were shot, according to Norton spokesperson Menisa Marshall. They were given immediate care and transported to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition.

Marshall said security locked down the lobby and conducted a sweep outside the building.

