Restaurant camera captures shooting victim running for help

The victim was captured on surveillance video at a restaurant on East Broadway. (Source: Maira Ansari/WAVE 3 News)

Police were investigating a scene at Jackson and Jacob Streets they believe was connected to the shooting victim at Norton Healthcare Pavilion. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

A person was found shot at Norton Healthcare Pavilion on East Broadway on Tuesday. (Source: Carolyn Williams/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Cameras at a local fast food restaurant captured a man who had been shot running to get help.

The victim showed up at Norton Healthcare Pavilion on Monday afternoon. The building is located in the 300 block of East Broadway.

An employee at Long John Silver's on East Broadway said a man ran through their parking lot and said he had just been shot.

Police were quickly able to determine that the actual crime scene where the victim was shot was in the area of Jackson and Jacob Streets. Police taped off the intersection and talked to residents.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Mugshots: August 2017 Roundup

+ Gilmore Lane Elementary brings in crisis team after 2 students killed

+ Heartwrenching video of man who lost everything finding his father alive

Carla Lauderdale heard the gunshots when she was putting her grandson down for a nap.

"I just heard shooting," Lauderdale said. "Once I heard it, I just got down. I heard police cars; I knew something had happened."

A Norton Healthcare spokesperson said the victim entered the lobby of Norton Healthcare Pavilion after they were shot. They man was given immediate care and transported to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition.

>> VIDEO: Watch Maira Ansari's report

The victim was shot in the neck, according to MetroSafe.

Norton security locked down the lobby and conducted a sweep outside the building.

Nearby, Meyzeek Middle School was operating on increased security during the incident. Car and bus riders had regular dismissal, and walkers were held until police cleared the area.

Police do not have any suspects, if you have any information call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.