Man accused of robbing, kidnapping victims in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A man who police said attempted to kidnap two people and robbed others in now in custody.

Officers were called to the intersection of Dixie Highway and Date Street around 7:40 a.m. on Aug. 26 on a report of a holdup. The victim told police a man, identified as Amhed Amhed, 29, approached him with his hand in his pocket, indicated he had a gun and demanded the victim handed over his wallet.

The victim emptied his pockets, Amhed took the items then got into a car and headed southbound on Dr. W.J.Hodge Street.

Approximately five minutes later, two victims told police they were walking down the sidewalk near 15th and Kentucky streets when Amhed came up behind them and linked arms with them. He told the victims to come with him. One victim got away, Amhed told the other victim he would shoot them and indicated he had a gun, according to an arrest report.

Officers were able to find the victim who was shaken up.

Police located Ahmed inside of his vehicle shortly after in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue. One of the victim’s cellphones was inside of his car, according to an arrest report.

Amhed allegedly told an officer he wanted to resolve the situation without going to jail and said to the officer that if he had arrested someone with $100,000 he would take $50,000 and let them go.

Amhed was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with robbery, kidnapping, receiving stolen property and bribery of a public servant.

