Kentucky Blood Center asks for donations to help Texas storm victims

The Gulf Coast Blood Center in Houston has suspended operations due to flooding. (Source: KBC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As parts of Texas and Louisiana continue to be ravaged by Tropical Storm Harvey, the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is asking for donations to help victims.

KBC has vowed to provide blood components to storm victims and is asking Kentuckians to help support those in need of transfusions.

In a press release, KBC said Type O blood is most needed because it is most frequently used in emergency situations.

RELATED STORIES

+ Harvey relief: Louisvillians, servicemen head to Texas

+ Humana Foundation donates $250,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief

+ Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

+ KY Air National Guard deploys 18 Airmen to aid with Hurricane Harvey rescues

The Gulf Coast Blood Center in Houston has suspended operations due to flooding.

"The flood videos of the devastation in Texas have been shocking. Everyone wants to help, but we just don’t know what to do. This week we’re asking Kentuckians to make a special effort to donate blood," Martha Osborne, KBC Vice President of Marketing, said.

To find mobile blood drives and donation information, click here or call 800.775-2522, ext. 3758.

Blood donors must be 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in general good health. Donors must also show a photo I.D. with first and last name, like a state-issued driver’s license. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Kentucky Blood Center donation center locations are as follows:?

Beaumont Donor Center: 3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington

Andover Donor Center: 3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Middletown Donor Center: 12905 Shelbyville Road, Louisville

Somerset Donor Center: 10 Stonegate Centre at Stoplight 16A

Pikeville Donor Center: 472 S. Mayo Trail

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.